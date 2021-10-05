Lily-Rose Depp on a walk in New York: fresh photos

Lily-Rose Depp

Yesterday, 21-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis Lily-Rose Depp was spotted walking in New York. The actress and model took a leisurely stroll in splendid isolation in the Soho area.

For the walk, the star chose black jeans, an elongated black leather jacket and white sneakers from Nike. Cat-eye sunglasses and a small handbag completed her look.

Lily-Rose seemed to have disappeared from the radar lately, but last week she reminded of herself. The first trailer of the film “Generation Voyager” appeared on the network, in which Depp starred in one of the main roles. The film tells about a group of young people who go to another planet to populate it in order to save humanity. However, during the journey, they begin to learn some of the secrets of their mission, which leads to real chaos. The film will premiere on 9 April.

Fans of Lily-Rose’s acting talent can also see her in another new film, Traffic, which will premiere in Russia today. Here she starred in the company of such stars as Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly and others.



