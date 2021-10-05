Locarno 2021: From Abel Ferrara to Ryan Reynolds

The prestigious European film screening has announced its program.

The 74th Locarno Festival will take place from 4 to 14 August. 17 paintings will compete for the main prize, “Golden Leopard”. Among them – “Zeros and ones” by Abel Ferrara with Ethan Hawke, “Medea” by Alexander Zeldovich with Yevgeny Tsyganov and Tinatin Dalakishvili, “Gerda” by Natalia Kudryashova with Yura Borisov, “Heaven” by Srdzhan Dragoevich and other films.

The festival will open with the thriller Beckett starring John David Washington and Alicia Vikander. The star of “Povod” played an American tourist who, while on vacation in Greece, had an accident, then got involved in other troubles and ended up at the center of a political conspiracy. Also, Locarno guests will see earlier than other several expected new products (“The Main Character” with Ryan Reynolds and “Whirlwind” by Gaspar Noe) and enjoy the imperishable classics (“Terminator” by James Cameron, “Fight” by Michael Mann).

Part of the screenings will take place in the famous open-air cinema in Piazza Grande, which can seat 8,000 spectators. At the moment, the organizers do not know how many people can be accommodated there, taking into account all the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. This issue is still being discussed with local authorities.