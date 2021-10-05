Loko dismisses Nikolic, Pryadkin leaves the RPL, Akhmetov is in the national team instead of Golovin, Kuman is still in Barça, there will be no new measures from Rospotrebnadzor and other morning news – Football

1. Lokomotiv head coach Marko Nikolic will soon leave his post. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Loko Alexander Plutnik reported specialist about resignation. Compensation for the termination of the contract will amount to 3 million euros. Later it was reported that Loko wants reduce the amount of compensation, and the coach does not agree to this.

Who can replace Nikolic? Last names appear Domenico Tedesco and Robert Claus from “Nuremberg”.

2.Sergey Pryadkin ready to leave from the post of president of the RPL of his own free will. It is expected to will announce the resignation at the general meeting of RPL clubs on Tuesday. Writethat the ex-general director of Zenit Maxim Mitrofanov may become the new head of the RPL.

3. Monaco midfielder Alexander Golovin will skip 2-3 weeks due to groin injury. Instead of him in the Russian national team summoned midfielder CSKA Ilzat Akhmetov.

4. Athletes vaccinated with Russian vaccines against coronavirus, will be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics.

5. KHL. CSKA beat Kunlun, Avangard conceded 5 goals from Avtomobilist, Traktor defeated Jokerit.

6. Rospotrebnadzor did not introduce new restrictions to mass events. Decisions for the heads of regions. Earlier it was reported that mass events stopped due to COVID-19 throughout Russia.

7. Barcelona may decide on coach Ronaldo Kuman after the game with Real Madrid October 24, and for now he will continue to work. They write that the Catalans will have to pay the Dutchman 12 million euros until June 30, upon unilateral dismissal, otherwise the club will not be able to hire a new coach for the 22/23 season. It also became known that the president of the club Joan Laporta via WhatsApp explained to the board of directors Barça, why support Kuman.

8. In the autobiographical book of the Norwegian biathletes Johannes and Tarjei Bo “Bratskaya Strength”, the former Russian biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov messed up with two-time world skiing champion Sergei Ustyugov.

9. Forward “Spartacus” Esekiel Ponce underwent surgery on the meniscus and will skip about 3 months…

10. REN TV will show the third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and ex-world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder live…

11. To the final of the Junior Grand Prix will come out stage winners and best figure skaters among the runners-up or below. It also became known that Russia won’t accept stage of the Grand Prix among juniors in the season 2022/23.

12. Napoli defender Calidou Coulibali said he was called “Fucking monkey” while playing with Fiorentina.

13. Bare Knuckle fighter Justin Thornton died after being knocked out… He was knocked out in August in 19 seconds.

14.Russian freestyle wrestler Zagir Shakhiev won gold in the weight category up to 65 kg at the world wrestling championship in Oslo, Magomed Kurbanov – silver in the category up to 92 kg, Radik Valiev won bronze in the weight category up to 79 kg.

15. Coaches Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti got into the “Pandora’s dossier”associated with offshore schemes.

16. NHL. Exhibition matches. 3 points Kaprizov brought Minnesota victory over Colorado, Provorov scored Boston in overtime. All results of the day – here…

17. NBA. Preseason matches. Toronto beat Philadelphia, Miami beat Atlanta and other results…

18. At Manchester City the most expensive composition in the top 5 leagues, Manchester United – 2nd, Barca – 4th, PSG – 8th according to the International Center for Sports Research (CIES).

19. Korean Park Ji-sung calls on fans for “Manchester United” don’t sing about dog meat: “Our culture has changed, the young do not like this meat.”

Quotes of the day.

Team Canada General Manager: “Crosby will be our leader at the Olympics. He’s the best player on the planet for over 10 years.“

Kylian Mbappe: “I asked PSG to let me go in the summer… I wanted the club to receive money for a worthy replacement “

Ilya Zhigulev: “You cannot abruptly remove the limit. Legionnaires have a salary of 2 million euros, ours – 200,000 rubles a month, will sit and receive their 200 thousand“

Juan Jesus on racism: “In 2021, someone from the Middle Ages yells to another “fucking monkey”… They must teach the Italian constitution “

“Maradona beat me many times, dragged me by the hair up the stairs. I didn’t complain Fidel Castro would help him“. Cuban about life with Diego

“It’s hard to see when justify abortion, murder and some kind of limitless situations“. Fedor Emelianenko about Russian society

“Kokorin on the field reminds anyone, just not a football player“. Ex-Fiorentina forward Orlando about Alexander

“Salah is better than Messi and Ronaldo presently”. Former Chelsea forward Sutton on strikers