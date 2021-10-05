Love Hewitt, Cage and Grant

Nowadays, the genre of romantic comedy, which almost disappeared from the screens in the 2010s, is starting to revive. It’s too early to judge whether Bookshop, To All the Boys I Loved and Crazy Rich Asians will become new classics, but many rom-coms from the 90s have stood the test of time.

“Can’t Wait”, 1998

The main character is an ordinary schoolboy Preston Myers, who fell in love with his classmate Amanda and is going to confess his feelings to her at the prom. The next day he has to leave the city, so the farewell evening becomes his last chance to open up. But circumstances turn against Preston. The picture touches with excellent soundtracks and no less wonderful cast. Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ethan Embry starred.

“Drive me crazy”, 1999

The youth comedy, named after the song by Britney Spears, was based on the book How I Made My Best High School Ball by Tod Strasser. In the story, two high school students, Nicole and Chase, have been friends since childhood. Nicole (Melissa Joan Hart), as a member of the organizing committee, is actively preparing for the ball in honor of the 100th anniversary of the school. Chase doesn’t even plan to go there at first. But after a falling out with her boyfriend, Nicole invites her friend to play her new lover to make her ex jealous.

“Everyone’s Crazy About Mary”, 1998

Chronic loser Ted constantly finds himself in ridiculous situations. He is not very lucky in life, but once he was lucky in love when he met Mary at 17. True, the couple’s relationship was destroyed by another comical incident: Ted pinched his dignity with a lock on his trousers. But even at 30, a man still cannot forget his first love. He hires a private detective to track down that very Mary.

“Honeymoon in Las Vegas”, 1992

Not everyone knows, but at one time Nicolas Cage often starred in melodramas. In this crazy comedy, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Caan became his partners on the set. In the story, Jack and Betsy go to Vegas for their own wedding, but they meet a gambler. He turns out to be a swindler who arranged everything so that Jack would lose a large sum of money to him in poker. But the goal of the wily gambler was not money at all, but Jack’s fiancée. The film is filled with a lot of funny moments in which two men vie for the heart of a beauty.

“Unkissed”, 1999

Drew Barrymore plays Chicago Sun Times journalist Josie, who is assigned to write a story about school life. For this, she pretends to be a high school student and tries to learn more about the attitudes and behavior of adolescents. But the girl herself in her 25 has never been in a relationship and has never even kissed. At school, Josie falls in love with English teacher Sam Coulson, who suddenly begins to reciprocate her feelings.

“I Married an Ax Murderer”, 1993

This film stands out for its concept that combines a funny love story and a murder mystery. Poet Charlie McKenzie meets the girl of his dreams, Garietta, in a butcher shop. Soon, the man begins to suspect that his beloved is in fact a serial killer who in cold blood gets rid of her husbands after the wedding. Charlie decides to check it out by marrying a girl.

“Four weddings and one funeral”, 1993

Hugh Grant has a host of great rom-coms to watch, including the iconic Bridget Jones Diary, Love Actually, Notting Hill and of course Four Weddings and One Funeral. In the latter film, Grant plays the awkward British intellectual Charles, who is fascinated by an American girl named Kerry. For the first time, he meets her at a friends wedding, perceiving her as a one-night stand. But fate brings them together again at the second wedding ceremony. Ironically, the third is the wedding of Kerry herself, however, the groom is not Charles at all, which upsets him.

