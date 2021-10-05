https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210825/roskoshnyy-brilliant-dzhey-lo-zasvetila-obruchalnoe-koltso–258603141.html

Luxury diamond: J.Lo lit up her engagement ring

The singer got in touch with fans after a romantic vacation with her beloved and boasted not only a tan, but also a binding decoration 08/25/2021, Sputnik Georgia

TBILISI, 25 Aug – Sputnik. American singer Jennifer Lopez “lit” a wedding ring from Ben Affleck: fans saw the jewelry in the new video of the star. The singer and actress showed herself in a spicy neon outfit with a deep cut in the front. The tight dress emphasized J. Lo’s femininity and her athletic figure. “My favorite color is neon,” the star signed the frame, but fans only looked at her decoration on her finger. Lopez flashed her wedding ring! The luxurious jewelry with a large diamond dazzled fans, who immediately began to wonder when Affleck and Lopez would make an official statement. But everything is going according to plan: Ben Affleck was recently caught buying wedding rings at Tiffany’s. “May I congratulate?”; “The ring is just wow”; “Affleck has good taste”; “Well, when is the wedding already?”; “Betrothed!”; “I chose the ring after all,” commented the joyful fans. Read also:

