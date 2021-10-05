Magomedov became world champion in wrestling, Naifonov and Bizhoev took bronze, freestyle wrestling, video – October 4, 2021

The world wrestling championship for the Russian national team began with a scandal: the head coach was removed from the flight during a transfer in Amsterdam for violating the mask regime Dzambolata Tedeeva and four athletes – Abdulrashida Sadulaeva, Timur Bizhoeva, Evgeniya Zherbaeva and Abasgadzhi Magomedova… The Russians arrived in Oslo much later than planned.

“The guys flew away on another flight, they were not allowed to leave theirs. The most interesting thing is that there are no protocols, no explanations – here you, you and you, were taken off the flight. It seems like they violated the mask regime at the airport. The mask was lowered or something else … But all without dialogue and without explanation. Let this be our biggest problem. “, – said the president of the FSBR on the eve of the start of the World Cup Mikhail Mamiashvili. And already first medal day the Russian national team soared to the 3rd team place, winning awards in three categories out of four.

For Abasgadzhi Magomedov, the World Cup in Oslo is the first in his career. Until the final, the Russian skated through the rivals: he took Emrah Ormanoglu and Tyumenbilegiin Tyuvshintulga on the carcass, and then defeated Toshihiro Hasegawa (10: 0). On the other side of the net, to the decisive match was Dayton Fix, who also completed all his fights ahead of schedule.

The final began with Magomedov’s two-point hold, which was canceled after the video replays. Then Fix was punished for passivity, but almost immediately pushed the Russian over the carpet – 1: 1. In the second three minutes, Fix was again fined for liability, but Magomedov still made a two-point shot. Then he defended himself and became the first world champion – 2021.

In the category up to 74 kg, Russia was represented by Timur Bizhoev, who replaced the Olympic champion Zaurbek Sidakov. In the first two fights Timur did not give a single point, in the quarterfinals 2 seconds before the whistle he was leading 2: 1, but the ex-Russian Taimuraz Salkazanov pushed Bizhoev over the carpet.

Timur did not lose in the consolation bracket, having won the vice-world champion in the fight for bronze Avtandil Kenchadze… In the course of the fight, the Georgians came off by five points, but Bizhoev made three coups in a row – 7: 6. In the end, Kanchadze acted very actively and was close to leveling, but Timur held out.

At the Tokyo Olympics Arthur Naifonov lost only to Hassan Yazdani, it happened in the semifinals. In Oslo, the wrestlers met again at this stage, the revenge is still postponed – on Sunday the Iranian won with a score of 8: 2.

Like two months ago, Arthur had to fight for bronze, his rival was Azamat Dauletbekov… The Russian acted much more confidently and, due to his activity, took the fight – 3: 0.

