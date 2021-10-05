Marcelo Gallardo became a River Plate legend. Now he is called head coach at Barcelona

Ronald Koeman is having a hard time in the capital of Catalonia – the team is in 9th place in La Liga and runs the risk of not reaching the Champions League playoffs (they started the tournament with two devastating defeats). Insiders report that River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo, who has been wooed at Barça for a long time, is ready to replace the Dutchman.

For 7 years at the club, Marcelo has earned a reputation as the most flexible and successful coach in South America, having won 13 trophies with the club and twice the main continental tournament – the Copa Libertadores. The Argentinian himself at a recent press conference reacted to the rumors: “I have no reason to be distracted by the thoughts of other people. Under the contract, I have to focus on my commitments, namely continuing to work as a coach at River.

Marcelo made it clear that he is not going to leave the club until the expiration of the contract at the end of the year. Surprisingly, two months before its end, the parties are in no hurry to negotiate. It is likely that Joan Laporta intends to bring Gallardo to Catalonia in January. It seems that after 7 years of working with “River” Marcelo is ready to declare himself to the whole world and accept the crisis grandee, dying from debts and internal scandals.

In the 1st season, he saved the “River” from the trophy-free series

Marcelo has been associated with River Plate since childhood. It was here at the age of 17 that Gallardo made his professional football debut. Youngster instantly received an interesting nickname “El Muneco” from his teammates and fans, which means “doll” in Spanish – the midfielder had a thin physique and a height of 169 cm. Despite his poor physical characteristics, Marcelo became an excellent playmaker and won nine titles at home …

Marcelo Gallardo Photo: Getty Images

This was followed by a voyage to France, where Gallardo won the championship with Monaco in the first season and was named the best player of the season in Ligue 1. In 2007, the midfielder tried his hand at PSG, which had not yet scattered oil money and trudged in the middle of the table. At the end of his career, Marcelo earned extra money at MLS, returned to his native River and finally finished at Nacional Uruguay.

“The moment has come when I need to think about what life is after football,” commented Gallardo’s decision in 2011. Apparently, Marcelo quickly came to a negative answer – after 10 days he headed Nacional.

Gallardo worked in Uruguay for only a year, but in his debut season he won the championship title with Nacional. Immediately after the triumph, Marcelo resigned due to a desire to return to his family, which he left for a year in Buenos Aires.

For two years, the Argentine left football behind, although he periodically reminded of himself in interviews. In 2014, Marcelo announced that he would one day become the coach of Rivera. Within a few months, Gallardo led the capital’s team and did so in difficult times – the club suffered from a six-year trophy-free streak and was still tormented by relegation from Examples.

The management’s stake was justified, and six months later, Gallardo won the Copa Sudamericana (the same Copa Libertadores, but with a large number of teams). A truly triumphant period for Rivera was 2015-2016, when the team collected almost all possible trophies: the Argentine Cup, the South American Super Cup and the Copa Libertadores (the first in 19 years). Only the local championship did not submit: for seven years at Rivera, Gallardo did not lead the club to gold. Despite this, the fans gave Marcelo the title of Napoleon instead of the old nickname “El Muneco” because of his leadership qualities and regular victories.

Gallardo dreams of 11 pupils at the base

One of the main reasons for the coach’s success at River is the great team atmosphere. Marcelo is very close to football players, including juniors. He also finds time to build relationships with youth: he regularly watches the matches of youth teams, personally communicates with the players and establishes contact with them from the first days of his stay at the academy.

Marcelo Gallardo Photo: Getty Images

In one of the interviews, he announced his dream to see 11 pupils at the base. At the same time, Gallardo is not limited to words and in seven years has opened the way to adult football for many graduates of the academy: Sebastian Driussi, Lucas Alario, Giovanni Simeone and others.

For all of Gallardo’s students, the coach was akin to the second father. “Marcelo is the best coach in my career. He is a winning coach who always strives for more. I highlight him because he always shows himself in teams. He tries to get the most out of them and never stops, ”Emanuel Mammana, who played under the guidance of a coach at“ River ”, splashed in compliments.

Marcelo is not much different from eccentric South American colleagues in the workshop and also sometimes goes to crazy actions for the sake of victory. Gallardo was suspended for the return match against Santos in the 2015 Copa Libertadores because his team delayed the start of the second half by 30 seconds in the last match. The coach disguised himself from the press and protocolmen under a baseball cap in order to freely enter the players’ dressing room during the break.

Marcelo Gallardo Photo: Eurosport

Later, Marcelo was declassified and a new ban was issued for two more matches, which fell on the finals. Gallardo took responsibility for himself, but told the press that he did the right thing: “I thought it was necessary for me and the players.” A story in the spirit of prime minister Jose Mourinho, but it was worth it – “River” won the tournament that season.

The whole principle of Gallardo’s work is based on the notes of Marcelo Bielsa, which is a reference point for almost any Argentine coach. Marcelo was lucky to play under his leadership in the Argentina national team. “Bielsa was one of the coaches who taught me more, but perhaps I missed a lot from his ideas, because I was young and thought they were not interesting enough,” Gallardo lamented.

Gallardo adapts to the opponent, but is true to his philosophy

Gallardo builds football on intense pressure and active possession. These are the two elements that Barcelona have big problems with. But there is one difference from Bielsa’s philosophy – the Rivera coach is very flexible and does not hesitate to adapt to the opponent.

If you don’t believe me, here’s a good example: River Plate opened the 2019/20 season with a cup match against Gimnasia. By the 60th minute, the teams had not scored a single goal, and Marcelo Gallardo released 19-year-old striker Benjamin Rolheiser. Before that, he gave the player a tactical instruction.

“We’re moving to 4-3-3, and you’ll play on the right, and Nico [Де ла Крус] left. When you see it open, translate [ему] the ball, and run inside the box to complete the attack, ”said Gallardo. Literally five minutes later, Marcelo’s idea came true, and Benjamin opened the account.

Gallardo uses a variety of schemes, with 4-1-3-2 being his favorite. Although this is a convention, because during ownership, the scheme is greatly modified. Gallardo bets on flexibility in attack, which means constantly changing positions and building triangles in possession. This style often confuses the opponent. Wingers and wingers change each other, and opponents do not keep up with their movements.

The goalkeeper and the defensive midfielder are actively involved in the build-up, and the main role in the attack goes to dozens. They have every right to move to the flanks and sink into the depths to get out of pressure. Marcelo also regularly uses the duo of forwards helping each other out on the third side. As a rule, one plays the role of a targetman (a tall and powerful striker, who is often followed by casts for a calm exit from the defense), and the second – a drawn one. They also play an important role in pressure on the opponent – they give the signal for pressing.

Football “Rivera” can be called a mixture of the philosophy of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola – the best coaches in Europe. The Catalan regularly respects Gallardo and calls him one of the best coaches of our time: “What Marcelo did with Rivera is simply incredible. Annually [в футболе] they choose the best coaches in the world, but for some reason they don’t include him there. “

River fought the entire match with a midfielder at the goal

The coolness, tactical flexibility and unity of Marcelo with the players is confirmed by the story of the Copa Libertadores this May with “River”. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the team has lost 20 base players. Among them were all four goalkeepers from the application. Before the match of the last round of the group stage with Santa Fe, Marcelo had only 11 players left at his disposal, and CONMEBOL forbade adding new ones

To reach the playoffs, River was only satisfied with a victory. Gallardo somehow put together the starting lineup and put in the goal of midfielder Enzo Perez with a height of 177 cm, who has not yet fully recovered from a hamstring injury. Two more players had never played at the senior level before. Marcelo went to 5-3-2, gave up the high pressure and put on longballs. He also asked the agronomists to reduce the field in order to complicate the task for the opponent as much as possible.

Surprisingly, the plan worked – River scored two goals in the first six minutes and played on hold. Then Perez came into play, making four saves per match. Enzo was close to a crackpot, but the opponent shot from a lethal position, and the match ended in a 2: 1 victory for Rivera. The Argentine team advanced from the first place to the next stage, having done without substitutions (“Rivera” simply did not have any players left for the bench), and Perez received the title of MVP of the match.

Enzo Perez and Marcelo Gallardo Photo: Getty Images

“I still haven’t realized what place this game will take in my coaching career and in the history of Rivera. There has never been such a situation in my career. Many people believed in us – and this convinced the team that together we can achieve the goal, even though it will be very difficult, ”Marcelo was proud.

After such a match, many believed that River would not miss the title, but in the quarterfinals Hulk together with Atlético Mineiro knocked Marcelo out of the tournament. But the fans still call Gallardo the best coach in the history of the club and until the last moment they hope that their favorite will not leave Buenos Aires.

To appoint a new TSH “Barce”, it is necessary to close the debt to Kuman by June 30

