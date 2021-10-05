Marko: In Mercedes they began to attack more often – hence the problems

Mercedes has had more powertrain problems than usual this year. Team leader Toto Wolff said that they were not repeated, so he does not see this trend. Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko suggested that the problems of rivals may be related to the specifics of their work.

Helmut Marko: “Previously, Mercedes did not load the power plant. Everything was easy for them. In races, they attacked in the first few laps, and then maintained the pace, conserving engine life. Now there is no such possibility: they have to attack more and more often – hence the problems. “

Lewis Hamilton has two power plants for the seven remaining races: one was used for the first time in Baku, the other in Spa. Given Mercedes’ problems, sooner or later he will have to put on the fourth engine and serve a fine. The team thought about replacing the engine in Sochi, but did not do it.

“We continued to believe in the victory of Lewis in Sochi, because we did not win races with the British Grand Prix, – said one of the engineers at Mercedes. – We needed a victory – it is important to maintain the team’s morale.

We probably will not change the power plant in Turkey, unless Lewis has problems. We are waiting for our tight fight with Red Bull Racing to continue there.

But we will have to replace the motor in one of the next races. Usually we try to do this on the track, where the car is either especially fast, or much inferior in speed to rivals. Or when rain is promised. The track in Mexico is great for Red Bull Racing due to its high altitude location. The same can be said about Interlagos. “