Martemyanov: Siberia needs a result, not a beautiful hockey

Head coach of Siberia Andrey Martemyanov summed up the results of the meeting with Torpedo (0: 3) in the KHL regular championship.

“We started the game in an ugly manner, immediately sending off, immediately conceding goals, changing the goalkeeper. The team went out to play a completely different hockey, not the one that was required of it at the meeting. Again, the game task is not completed. Many people take liberties, it was just said in the locker room.

On the road and at home, there are two completely different teams, we will fight this, thank God, that Syateri’s replacement is in combat uniform. Krasotkin was the only player who was on the court, fought to the end and showed a good level of play. There are big questions for the field players: about dedication, character, how to climb. As for the opponent: such a team cannot be given a head start, it will not let go. Well, the team is still skilled, very fast. We were not ready for this game.

Did you get a mirror match with Torpedo? It is quite possible that the match turned out to be mirror-like, there is an analogy.

How to get rid of pressure? Firstly, you need to be able to correctly throw in the puck, and secondly, when you go into a fight, you need passion and the ability to take this puck away. When a conversation took place in the locker room that not all is lost, you need to play to the end, there were moments when we clung well. I will not say that everything is completely bad. But the result is very depressing.

We played four matches in a week, it takes a lot of energy, both emotional and physical. I will say that the team trained very well. I didn’t even expect that the beginning of the match would be neither shaky nor shaky. We need a result, we don’t need beautiful hockey.

Removal for violations of the numerical strength? This is a violation of game discipline and, let’s say, the interpretation of the referees. Now they whistle, then they do not whistle. But today it was a violation of game discipline. What’s going on in the heads of hockey players – I can’t get in there, “- the correspondent of” Championship “Ekaterina Vasilevich reports Martemyanov as saying.