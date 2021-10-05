Marvel unveils first trailer for “The Eternals” starring Angelina Jolie: May 24, 2021, 10:43 pm

The Marvel Film Studio has published on YouTube the first trailer for one of this year’s most anticipated science fiction epics, “The Eternals,” starring Angelina Jolie, Tengrinews.kz reports.

In the trailer, they say that the Eternals are representatives of the celestials, an immortal alien race who have superpowers. They live on the Earth for millennia and secretly protect people from various villains and threats. But the arrival of a new enemy forces the superhero team to reveal themselves.

The film is based on the comics of one of the pillars of the drawn stories of Jack “King” Kirby.

In addition to Jolie, the film stars Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemme Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Barr Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry and Lauren Ridloff.

Chloe Zhao directed the film.

The blockbuster is set to premiere on November 4.

We will remind, in April 2018, producer Kevin Feige announced work on the adaptation of the comic “The Eternals”, the main characters of which are Ikaris and Sersi.

Kaz and Ryan Firpo were invited as screenwriters. Filming of the movie comic began in July 2019 at Pinewood Studios in London and ended in February 2020.

