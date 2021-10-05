Marvel wants to resurrect the deceased hero

Portal We Got This Covered, citing reliable sources, reports that the Marvel studio plans to return the deceased Tony Stark to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, there is nothing surprising in this desire: Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) became the founder of the MCU. In an interview in 2012, producer and head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige stated: “I hope Downey is with us for a long time. they got wounded there, like it was in the first movie. We’d rather do it like Jamesbond. ” That is, the option of replacing the actor has been considered for many years – and now the time has come.

Rumor has it that Marvel is looking for a performer to play the young Tony Stark for an unknown movie or TV series. There are no other details of the casting yet, as there is no information about how then this young Tony Stark will be “inscribed” in the cinematic universe. In the film comic “The First Avenger: Confrontation” viewers have already seen the “rejuvenated” version of Tony – played by Robert Downey Jr. himself, and in achieving his goal he was helped by visual effects specialists (in fact, rejuvenated the hero). However, nothing like this can be expected anymore, since Downey Jr. finally parted ways with Marvel. The film “Avengers: Endgame” became a kind of epilogue for Iron Man – he sacrificed himself to help defeat the mad titan Thanos.