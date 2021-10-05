Match TV got the right to broadcast the Russian football championship :: Football :: RBC Sport

The broadcaster offered RUB6.6 billion for the first two years of the agreement and for the next two years at RUB7.7 billion. The TV channel has been broadcasting RPL matches since 2014

The Match TV channel has received the right to broadcast the games of the Russian Premier League (RPL) since the summer of 2022. This was reported to RBC Sport by a source in Match TV and an interlocutor on the RPL board.

The channel has increased its previous offer for the rights to the Russian championship. The broadcaster offered 6.6 billion rubles for the first two years of the agreement. and 7.7 billion rubles each. – for the next two.

On Tuesday, a general meeting of RPL clubs is being held in Moscow. At the club meeting, all delegates unanimously supported the new and improved Match TV proposal, sources say.

RBC Sport previously reported that clubs and RPL leaders on Tuesday are discussing the principles of a tender for the implementation of media rights. A record number of participants fought for TV rights – Match TV, Yandex, Start and Okko. Earlier it was reported that Match TV made an offer to the league for 4 billion rubles.

Since 2014, Match TV owns the TV rights to show the RPL. This season will be the last under the current five-year agreement, according to which the RPL receives 1.7 billion rubles. in year.

According to the draft regulations for the tender, which RBC Sport got acquainted with, the new owner of media rights had to be determined by November 7.