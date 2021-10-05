Mbappé announced his readiness to leave the French national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

The PSG forward said he was ready to end his career if the national team would be better off without him. The footballer called the reason for this the defeat from Switzerland in the European Championship

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kilian Mbappé has said he is ready to end his career in the French national team if it helps the national team to achieve better results. The footballer told about this in an interview with the French edition of L’Equipe.

“I never wanted to be a problem for the team, but at some point I felt that I was becoming it. Someone said that my ego was the cause of defeat [в 1/8 финала чемпионата Европы против команды Швейцарии], but without me the team could have won. The French national team is the most important thing, if they are better off without me, then I will leave, ”Mbappe said.

According to the forward, he discussed the current situation with the President of the French Football Federation, Noelle le Gre. “I met with le Gre. I went to him to complain that I was called a monkey for a penalty. It was this that worried me, and not an unrecorded penalty – my fault, “- quoted by Mbappe edition Goal.

The footballer stressed that he played and will play for the national team for free.

In June, the French national team was eliminated in the 1/8 finals of the European Championship after losing to the Swiss in a penalty shootout, where the decisive 11-meter missed the 22-year-old Mbappé.

In total, Mbappe played 49 matches for the French national team and scored 17 goals. As part of the national team, the striker won the 2018 World Cup.