Mbappe: if the French national team is happier without me, then I’m ready to leave

22-year-old striker for France and Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappe expressed his opinion about playing for the national team after the last summer European Championship – 2020, where he was criticized by the public.

“I have never charged a single euro for the French national team and I will always play for my national team for free. But above all, I never wanted to create problems.

At one point, I felt that I was starting to become a problem, and other people began to feel the same. It was said that my ego was the reason that made the French national team lose, that I wanted too much and that without me, therefore, the team could have won.

The most important thing is the French team, and if the French team is happier without me, then I’m ready to leave.

I met with the President of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Gre, we discussed it. I told him that I was dissatisfied with the fact that people called me “a monkey” for my missed penalty in the game with Switzerland. At the same time, I do not deny that the unbeaten penalty is my fault, “- quotes the words of Mbappe Goal with reference to L’Equipe.

This season, the 22-year-old has played in nine French Ligue 1 games, scoring four goals and providing three assists. Paris Saint-Germain scored 24 points in nine matches and is ranked first in the French League 1 season 2021/2022 standings.