Megan Fox and Bruce Willis Investigate Murders in the Midnight in a Grain Field Trailer

In the video there is Machine Gun Kelly, who got a lot from the tough Fox.

Shot from the film “Midnight in the Grain Field”

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for Midnight in a Grain Field starring Megan Fox and Bruce Willis.



In the center of the plot of the crime thriller are FBI agents Helter (Willis) and Lombardo (Fox). The heroes take on the investigation of a series of murders of girls, which is being dealt with by police officer Crawford (Emil Hirsch). In the process, Lombardo encounters the hero of the musician Machine Gun Kelly, who, by the way, meets Fox in real life.

Very quickly, agents understand that crimes are related to each other. To find the killer, Lombardo, as we see, goes to a bar where a maniac may be. However, the heroine herself becomes a victim of a criminal.





Promo poster for the film “Midnight in the Grain Field”

So, Lombardo ends up in the den of a serial killer, in which he keeps the girls. Even saves another prisoner. And very soon the investigation of the case turns into a real survival game. Helter and Lombardo need to act quickly before there are even more corpses.

Jackie Cruz, Michael Beach and Lucas Haas also starred in the film. The director is Randall Emmett, producer of The Irishman and The Day of the Trigger.

The premiere of the film “Midnight in the Grain Field” is scheduled for August 5th.

