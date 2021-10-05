Megan Fox transforms into DC’s Poison Ivy in stunning fan art

Megan Fox wants to be a part of a major comic book franchise, and DC fans think she would be the perfect fit for the role of the classic villainess Batman: Poison Ivy.

We haven’t seen Megan Fox in a blockbuster for a long time. However, now that her career is poised for a resurgence, it is only a matter of time before she will star in another big hit like Transformers, and if fans wanted to, she would star in the DCEU as the classic villainess Batman: Poison Ivy.

In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Fox revealed that she would like to be part of a major comic book film franchise, adding that she has appreciated these stories all her life. Working with Marvel or DC would not only be a great next step in her career, but would also help her return to her roots as an action star. Soon after her revelation, the Internet erupted with all sorts of castings and fan art of the actress, but it was Poison Ivy that ultimately became the dominant trend in the discussions on Twitter.

According to fans’ general opinion, Fox would be best suited for the role of Poison Ivy, given her compassionate and witty nature. The idea that Fox could share the screen with “Harley Quinn” Margot Robbie in a future DCEU film is another argument in favor of this idea, as the two actresses will form a powerful on-screen duo. But perhaps the most compelling argument for casting is the digital render of Fox as Poison Ivy, which went viral on social media and looks absolutely incredible. It closely resembles Uma Thurman’s 1997 version.

Megan Fox as Poison Ivy Megan Fox as Poison Ivy Megan Fox as Poison Ivy

The Fox and Robbie collaboration isn’t such a far-fetched opportunity. Earlier this year, Robbie said she is working hard to convince Warner Bros. introduce Poison Ivy to the DCEU, promising fans that he will continue to pursue it as long as they really want to. They might have a chance to work together in the upcoming Sirens of Gotham City. If this does happen, Robbie said she would like to remain as faithful to the comics as possible, showing even the very close relationship between Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn.

The 35-year-old Fox, known for her roles in various sci-fi and action films such as Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Rogue (Rogue), has remained relatively little known for the past couple of years, making occasional screen appearances. … It’s only recently that she has reappeared in the media and her sudden comeback is making headlines all the time, and playing one of Batman’s most formidable enemies will certainly be welcomed by fans.

The Sirens of Gotham City movie is reportedly still in development.