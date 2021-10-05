Mercedes tends to replace Hamilton’s engine in Mexico or Brazil (AMuS) – Auto

Mercedes will likely provide Lewis Hamilton with a new engine ahead of one of the remaining races of the 2021 season.

This is reported by Auto Motor und Sport, citing sources in the German team. If a substitution occurs, Lewis will start from the end of the grid.

In theory, Hamilton can do without changing the engine, but it won’t be easy. Mercedes had problems this season when the engines were nearing the end of their engine life. Lewis will run both power plants (the first, with which he has already driven six races, and the third), reaching 4000 kilometers by the season finale, and the risk of breakdown will increase – given the tight fight for the title, this is unacceptable. Therefore, the rejection of the fourth engine – “not an option” for Hamilton, the newspaper writes: the risks in this scenario are “extremely high”.

The champion could change the engine in Russia, taking advantage of the fact that his main rival – the pilot “Red Bull” Max Verstappen – starts 20th. One of the Mercedes engineers explained why this did not happen:

“We believed in victory, and Lewis did not win from Silverstone. We needed this victory to maintain a fighting spirit. “

Probably, the engine change will follow no later than the São Paulo Grand Prix. After the Brazilian stage, there will be only three races left, and it will be more difficult to win back losses with a late replacement.

“Perhaps this will not happen in Turkey, only if Lewis does not have problems. We expect a tight fight with Red Bull.

It is possible to replace the engine on a track where there is either a significant advantage or a lag. Or in case of rain. Mexico – Red Bull because of the height. Brazil, too, ”said the team engineer.

