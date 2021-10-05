Metallurg won 10 matches in a row and is the sole leader in the KHL regular championship for the 2021/2022 season

He has 10 victories in a row and is the best attack in the league along with Dynamo Moscow. The Urals play as in their best championship years.

The day before, Metallurg Magnitogorsk beat Dynamo Moscow (4: 2) and, with 24 points, single-handedly topped the overall KHL standings. Main coach Ilya Vorobyov due to a positive test for covid, he led the team remotely, but this did not prevent his team from performing more than worthily.

“This morning we learned that Vorobyov passed a positive test, but he has no symptoms. He sent a text message. We tried not to make big changes, not to deviate from our game. It was just that in the morning during training I had to talk a little more than usual. Firstly, the coaches divided the responsibilities among themselves, and secondly, it was necessary to talk to the team about how today’s match would play out. While we are waiting for information on Vorobyov. We hope that he will return soon “, – said after the victory over the blue and white Canadian Mark Frenchleading the guests from the bench.

In total, Magnitka has already won 12 wins in 13 matches and 10 wins in a row. The Urals have given a brilliant start and look the same as in their best championship years. True, now the “metallurgists” do not have a troika Mozyakin – Kovarzh – Zaripov, but other guys have appeared, including under the leadership of the current coaching staff.



It is enough to see how, for example, played the day before Nikolay Goldobin, which CSKA refused without any regrets. The forward scored a hat-trick, scored a pass and took part in all the scoring combinations of his team. And Goldobin is far from the only example. Received a new role in the team Nikita Korostelev (he also came from CSKA), looks good Semyon Koshelev, Maxim Karpov and Anatoly Nikontsev turned into real leaders. Gets playing time and develops a talented forward Danila Yurov…

Denis Zernov, who was exchanged from Avangard, is gradually starting to add up, having come under a flurry of criticism from the media for a weak indicator of usefulness. Here Ilya Petrovich also put everything on the shelves.

“Is Denis Zernov pressured by the big minus of the utility index? You know, we looked at all the goals where he participated. 70 percent he is not in business at all. This one match was where he grabbed a lot. With two or three goals, maybe he could play a little better somewhere. But these were not his gross mistakes. Therefore, this sometimes happens in hockey. And, if Denis did not know how to play defense, he would not have played in the minority. He and Karpov play in the minority – the first pair. Therefore, everything is fine, ”the coach said.





One of the main reasons for the success of the current Metallurg is the bet on players and combination hockey. Now it is clearly clear why the Urals made the Prokhorkin-Zernov exchange. And it is for the same reason that they invited into their squad far from the most oversized, but technical and trained foreign forwards like Philippe Maillet… As we can see, this philosophy is bearing fruit. MMK is not only the leader, but also one of the most entertaining and attacking teams in the KHL. It is not for nothing that Vorobyov’s team already has 55 abandoned goals. The same number as Dynamo Moscow.

Metallurg has a difficult calendar ahead: they have to play another match in Moscow with Spartak, then a trip to Kazan and a home series with HC Sochi, Ak Bars and Salavat Yulaev. But it is clearly seen that Magnitogorsk residents have a margin of safety and physical readiness. The most important thing is to avoid all sores and force majeure situations. Like the one that happened to Ilya Vorobyov on the eve of the game with Dynamo.

There is no doubt that Metallurg will be among the main contenders for the Gagarin Cup. The team has a foundation, there are enough skilled players, and the coaching staff is competently and productively doing their job. Watching Magnitogorsk is more and more interesting with each match.