Milokhin, during Medvedeva’s question about Zagitova, whispered: “She doesn’t love her” – Figure skating

Two-time world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva shared her opinion on the work of the Olympic champion Alina Zagitova as the host of the Ice Age television project.

Medvedeva performs this Ice Age season as a participant. Last week, the skater made her debut as a TV commentator – she commented on the stage of the Grand Prix among juniors.

– Your partner at Khrustalny, Alina Zagitova, is also working with a microphone now. How does it feel that she interviews you? Quite an unusual situation, no?

– As far as I remember, such situations have already … Oh, no, there have not been such situations yet. But, be that as it may, she’s doing well, so great luck to her.

“But you don’t have any special feelings because of this.

“No,” Medvedeva said with a laugh.

At the moment when Medvedeva was answering the question about Zagitova, her Ice Age partner, tiktoker Danya Milokhin, in the background, pointing at the skater, whispered: “She doesn’t love her,” and gestured to show her breaking heart.

