The Mina Foundation and the Ethereum Foundation have announced that they have signed a $ 1.2 million contract with the = nil; Foundation Crypto3 team. The Crypto3 team will deploy and validate SNARK Mina’s Pickles on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

This will allow Mina proofs to be validated on Ethereum and other EVM based blockchains like Polygon (MATIC), allowing dapps on other networks to access zk-SNARK based decentralized Mina apps (Snapps), giving them access to features such as verification data privacy preservation, effective proof of large computing and secure login.

“We are very pleased to be working with the Ethereum Foundation and = nil; on this important project, ”said Evan Shapiro, CEO of the Mina Foundation. “Ultimately, validating the Mina blockchain on Ethereum will allow developers to take advantage of Ethereum’s recursive SNARKs when building decentralized applications. This is how digital verifiability and privacy are becoming the norm. ”

Verifying Mina on Ethereum is also a step towards creating a bidirectional bridge between platforms. This full bridge will provide more accessible, fail-safe checking of Ethereum account status and Ethereum decentralized applications across full Mina nodes in browsers and mobile devices. It can also serve as a component in trustless bridges between different blockchains that use the cryptographic security of zero knowledge proofs to more securely guarantee cross-chain states.

What is the Mina Foundation?

Mina Foundation – it is a public corporation serving the Mina protocol, which is marketed by developers as “the world’s lightest blockchain.” The foundation supports the protocol by providing grants to third parties that make significant contributions, as well as supporting and managing community assets. The board of directors includes former ZCash Foundation CEO Josh Cincinnati, Slow Ventures Director Jill Carlson, Interchain GmbH VP of Engineering and Tendermint developer Tess Rinearson, Fund Director and Joint Counsel of International Management Services Sean Inggs, and Mina Foundation CEO Evan Shapiro.

What is the Ethereum Foundation?

Ethereum Foundation (EF) – is a global non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Ethereum and related technologies.

“Our mission is to do what is best for Ethereum’s long-term success. Our role is to allocate resources to important projects, to be a valuable voice in the Ethereum ecosystem and to protect Ethereum in the outside world, ”the fund’s description says.

What is = nil; Foundation

= nil; Foundation was created to facilitate and improve crypto and database projects with its teams and technologies (= nil; Crypto3 Cryptography Suite and = nil; Database Management System). The foundation supports projects (own and third-party) by providing teams, expertise, technology or funding. = nil; Foundation, in partnership with P2P Validator, contributed to the launch and development of Free TON (Telegram Open Network) and Lido Finance, Filecoin Protocol and Chia Blockchain enhancements.