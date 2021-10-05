Minnesota beat Colorado, Caprice scored a goal, gave two assists, scored 3 points

Thanks to Cyril, Minnesota won for the first time in a match this preseason.

Minnesota fans are tired of waiting Kirill Kaprizova. Lthe best NHL rookie last season haggled with the “savages” for a long time under the terms of a new contract, signed an agreement on the flag and was almost late for the start of training camps. The Russian appeared on the ice only in the third match of “Wild” (the previous two “savages” lost), but immediately reminded why we all missed him so much. Minnesota beat Colorado 3-1, and none of the hosts’ goals would have taken place without Kaprizov.

Kirill had a meeting with Ericsson Eck and Zuccarelloand this combination showed excellent “chemistry”. So, at the very beginning of the second period, the Russian and the Swede made a goal for the captain of Minnesota Jared Spurgeon. Eck gave Kaprizov under the gate and ran to open on a penny, pulling two defenders onto himself, while Kirill gave a sly pass to the distant penny to Spurgeon at that time. The Canadian easily outplayed Darcy Kemper.

Video rights reserved by NHL Enterprises, LP You can watch the video in the official Minnesota’s Twitter account.

And already at the end of the segment, it was time to distinguish himself and Kaprizov himself. Having received the puck for rolling from Dams Cyril slowly drove into the Colorado zone and played a “give – open” combination with Mats Zuccarello. It remained to score in an almost empty corner.

In the third period, Kaprizov gave an ideal, albeit not the most difficult, pass for a shot Yunas Brodin, which made the score 3: 0.

In the remaining time, “Colorado”, playing without leaders, but with the Russians Maltsev and Anisimov in the line-up, was honored with only one goal. Excellent playing Minnesota goalkeeper Kaapo Kyahkonen unsealed Alex Newhook.

3: 1 – victory for Minnesota and Kaprizov’s gorgeous return to hockey. The Russian leader of the “Savages” showed excellent interaction with line partners and hinted that the successes of his last season were not accidental. In the new championship, he is ready to become a real star of the NHL.