MMA fighter dies after knockout in the largest fistfight promotion

Justin Thornton was knocked out in the 19th second of his debut fight at the Bare Knuckle tournaments. Thornton was hospitalized immediately after the knockout.

Photo: Bare Knuckle.



MMA fighter Justin Thornton died at 39 as a result of injuries sustained in a duel at the world’s largest fistfighting promotion Bare Knuckle. This is reported by the MMA Fighting portal.

The fight took place on August 21 in Mississippi, USA. Thornton was knocked out by Dillon Cleckler 19 seconds into his debut fight at Bare Knuckle. Immediately after the knockout, the American fighter was hospitalized. Due to the injuries received in the fight, he was partially paralyzed.

“Today we were very saddened to learn about the death of one of our fighters,” said BKFC head David Feldman. “We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Thornton competed in the light heavyweight division. In MMA, he has 6 victories and 18 defeats.

In 2019, Mateus Fernandez passed away a few hours after being knocked out at an MMA tournament in Manaus, Brazil. This case of the death of an MMA fighter as a result of injuries sustained in a duel was the latest known.