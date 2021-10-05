Muceniece admitted that she really appreciates her new expensive car

The cost of an expensive foreign car is on average 20 million rubles.

Agata Mutsenietse. Photo: Globallookpress.com

Actress Agata Muceniece in an Instagram story showed how she rode her brand new Mercedes-Maybach car with a breeze, the cost of which, depending on the configuration, averages 20 million rubles.

Agatha Muceniece's car
Agatha Muceniece’s car. Photo: instagram.com/agataagata/

“So, the car. You can regulate, ”she said to her son Timofey from the actor Pavel Priluchny.

“Friends, you know what I would like to note especially. Things that I like. When a person did not live in luxury and did not drive such huge expensive cars, he suddenly gets this. It’s a huge joy, and you play with it and just really, really appreciate it. Tim understands the settings there. In short, appreciate everything you have. “

Agata Mutsenietse

Earlier, one of Agatha Muceniece’s friends asked her where the actress got such an expensive car. To which the ex-wife of actor Pavel Priluchny said that “Brad Pitt gave her this one.”

