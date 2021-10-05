Muceniece admitted that she really appreciates her new expensive car

Actress Agata Muceniece in an Instagram story showed how she rode her brand new Mercedes-Maybach car with a breeze, the cost of which, depending on the configuration, averages 20 million rubles.

“So, the car. You can regulate, ”she said to her son Timofey from the actor Pavel Priluchny.

“Friends, you know what I would like to note especially. Things that I like. When a person did not live in luxury and did not drive such huge expensive cars, he suddenly gets this. It’s a huge joy, and you play with it and just really, really appreciate it. Tim understands the settings there. In short, appreciate everything you have. “ Agata Mutsenietse

Earlier, one of Agatha Muceniece’s friends asked her where the actress got such an expensive car. To which the ex-wife of actor Pavel Priluchny said that “Brad Pitt gave her this one.”

