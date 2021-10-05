Netflix has revealed a trailer for the TV adaptation of the comic “Sweet Tooth.” It was produced by Robert Downey Jr.

The show tells the story of a boy who is exposed to an unknown virus. He was born a hybrid – half human and half deer. A sweet tooth (this is the child’s nickname) faces intruders who pursue him because of his dissimilarity.

Streaming service Netflix has published a trailer for the series “Sweet Tooth”, based on the popular comic book series by Jeff Lemir. The video appeared on the company’s YouTube channel. The project was produced by actor Robert Downey Jr. and his wife.

The main roles in the series are played by 11-year-old Christian Convery (“Handsome Boy”, “Playing with Fire”) and Will Forte (“Nebraska”, “The Last Man on Earth”). Showrunners were Jim Meekl (July Cold, Vampire Land) and Beth Schwartz (Arrow).

Sweet Tooth hits Netflix on June 4th. All episodes will appear on the platform at the same time. On which particular comic book editions the show is based is still unknown.

The original comic was published by DC Comics from 2009 to 2013. It was written by Jeff Lemire, the author of The Black Hammer, who also worked on Green Arrow and Hawkeye. The series told about the adventures of a boy and his father living in the forest.