new details of the divorce from Kanye West

A month ago, it became known that 40-year-old Kim Kardashian and 43-year-old Kanye West are getting divorced. They have already agreed on joint custody of four children (7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and one-year-old Psalm), and now they have begun to resolve the issue of the division of property.

As it became known to the TMZ portal, the house in Hidden Hills, California, will go to Kim. At one time, Kanye designed the mansion, and it was there that the Kardashian West family lived all the time. Now, in a difficult period of separation, Kanye has moved to his ranch in Wyoming, where, most likely, he will continue to live. For him, this area is much more familiar than the hills near Los Angeles. But for Kim – the opposite. Her whole family lives in Hidden Hills, and the support of loved ones during the divorce is extremely important to her.

The celebrities themselves have not yet commented on the news of the divorce and did not name its true reasons. However, numerous insiders did it for them. According to media reports, Kim and Kanye’s relationship finally soured after the rapper’s presidential campaign in the summer of 2020. Then he became so frank that he told how he and Kim were thinking about an abortion when she became pregnant with her daughter North. Kardashian was shocked by the words of her husband, in her statement she attributed this to another attack against the background of bipolar disorder.

“All his thoughts now are about one thing – if only. “If only I did this, if only I didn’t do this.” He’s trying to deal with it. He believes that the presidential race was the last straw. Before that there was hope. After – no. It cost him his marriage, “- said an insider to People magazine.