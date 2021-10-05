New World Heavyweight Champion
“The performance against Anthony Joshua was good, but next time I’ll be even better,” Usyk said in an interview with DAZN. – I don’t feel any limitations. Next time I’ll be stronger and faster. You need to overcome your own boundaries through discipline, ambition and hard work. Move forward and don’t let anyone stop you. “
“My team was a key factor in the victory,” Usyk added, referring to his victory over Joshua by unanimous decision. – I had to stick to the pressure strategy and keep the pace until the end. The most important thing is to stay focused. Maintain pressure and maintain concentration. “
October 9 WBC champion
“I will definitely watch,” Usyk said of the fight between Fury and Wilder. – I don’t really think about who will win. Don’t write off Deontay Wilder because he has a knockout punch. I will definitely watch the fight and I wonder who will win. “
“I will box with whoever has the remaining belt,” Usyk added. “I don’t care who it will be – Wilder or Fury. And I’m bad at making forecasts. The only prediction I can give is that today I will have a wonderful dinner. “