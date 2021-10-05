New World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Usik confident to perform even better in the anticipated rematch with the former WBA, IBF and WBO title holders Anthony Joshua and then he wants to face the WBC champion at that weight to unify all the titles.

“The performance against Anthony Joshua was good, but next time I’ll be even better,” Usyk said in an interview with DAZN. – I don’t feel any limitations. Next time I’ll be stronger and faster. You need to overcome your own boundaries through discipline, ambition and hard work. Move forward and don’t let anyone stop you. “

“My team was a key factor in the victory,” Usyk added, referring to his victory over Joshua by unanimous decision. – I had to stick to the pressure strategy and keep the pace until the end. The most important thing is to stay focused. Maintain pressure and maintain concentration. “

October 9 WBC champion Tyson Fury will fight for the third time against the former holder of this title Deontay Wilder , and Usyk is very interested in this fight in itself, although it does not matter to him which of the two to box with in a unification duel.

“I will definitely watch,” Usyk said of the fight between Fury and Wilder. – I don’t really think about who will win. Don’t write off Deontay Wilder because he has a knockout punch. I will definitely watch the fight and I wonder who will win. “

“I will box with whoever has the remaining belt,” Usyk added. “I don’t care who it will be – Wilder or Fury. And I’m bad at making forecasts. The only prediction I can give is that today I will have a wonderful dinner. “