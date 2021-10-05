Nicolas Cage may return to the role of Ghost Rider – oKino.ua

Anastasia Lyakh. January 25, 2021

eleven

According to We Got This Covered, Marvel is set to return the role of Ghost Rider to Nicholas Cage.

Recall that two films in which Cage played the Ghost Rider were released by Sony in 2007 and 2011. Both received devastating reviews and did not become box office hits. However, Sony and Marvel have now signed a partnership that began with the movie “ Spiderman : Homecoming”. And as part of this collaboration, the return of the Ghost Rider is expected.

It is reported that before possible solo reboot the character will first appear sporadically in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness, which is currently on hold in London due to a new outbreak of coronavirus.

If the role really goes to veteran Cage, rather than a younger actor, and if Cage then plays Ghost Rider in a solo Marvel project, it will definitely be a new round in the artist’s downward career.