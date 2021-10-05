Nicolas Cage’s Pig won over critics and audiences

Talented madman Nicolas Cage, apparently, did the right thing, refusing to chase a place in Hollywood projects. His choice of roles in recent years may seem at least strange to someone, but the risk pays off. And the evidence of this is the overwhelmingly rave reviews from critics on his latest work in a psychological thriller. “Pig”… Moreover, this is exactly the case when viewers agree with the assessments of the specialized press.

On the web, you can already find reviews from critics of all stripes, extolling the story of a volunteer hermit and truffle gatherer from Oregon. The big picture can also be judged by ratings on the most popular review aggregators. So, on the famous Rotten tomatoes the film has 97% critical acclaim based on 101 reviews, 89% positive audience reviews, and a signature freshness certificate to boot.

In addition, the site users said their weighty word Metacritic… There, the picture has 84 points out of 100 possible and a branded Must-See recommendation badge. So far, a small number of viewers also rate the production highly – by 8.8 points out of 10.

In general, if you are a fan of Cage’s talent and still have not joined, jog to correct this omission.