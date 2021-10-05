Nicole Kidman amazed in an exquisite way

Nicole Kidman loves revealing dresses and wears them with pleasure. Recently, on her Instagram, she posted a photo from the opening ceremony of the Film Academy Museum. She wears an incredible Rodarte dress. Transparent, fully decorated with large flowers, it looks absolutely charming. The look was complemented by classic pumps and a black handbag. Simple, refined, flawless.

But the highlight of the image was the hairstyle, which is adored by millions. Nicole Kidman pulled down her golden, finely curly hair, parting it in the middle. The actress’s bow made a splash. Fans immediately remembered her first films, which made the actress a legend. Stylists completely agree with the opinion of the public. A popular expert in the fashion world, Lyubov Faskhutinova, explained why the star’s hairstyle had such an effect.

“Given the lines on Nicole Kidman’s face, she has a very harmonious curl. Perhaps with age, this line became even more fractional. In any case, it was no accident that nature rewarded the beauty with such beautifully curly hair. Gorgeous. Curl and texture look very organic. Serious romance in appearance also dictates such a fabulous mystery in the styling. “

