Nikolic’s agent confirmed the coach’s departure from Lokomotiv :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Dejan Joksimovich, Nikolic is now in Belgrade. Coach is unlikely to lead new team until winter

Marko Nikolic

The agent of Lokomotiv head coach Marko Nikolic Dejan Joksimovic has confirmed that the Serbian specialist is leaving the post.

“Yes, Marco is definitely leaving Lokomotiv. It is premature to talk about a new club: I think 90% of it will not lead the new team until winter, ”Joksimovich told Sport24.

The agent told RIA Novosti that the coach is now in Belgrade. Answering the question whether Nikolic left the post of his own free will, Joksimovic said: “I haven’t seen Marko yet, I don’t know. But I think that this is the decision of the club. “

RBC Sport announced the departure of Nikolic the day before. At the same time, according to the source, the coach will receive a penalty of € 3 million in the club.

The Match TV channel, citing its sources, reported that the coach independently decided to retire and after that he could continue his career in the Italian championship club “La Spezia”.

The Championship portal noted that former Spartak head coach Domenico Tedesco is being considered as Nikolic’s replacement, whose candidacy is proposed by Lokomotiv technical director and former Spartak general director Tomas Zorn. At the same time, the head of sports and development of the club, Ralf Rangnick, proposes the candidacy of another German coach who worked in the German championship. The name was not specified.

Nikolic took over the leadership of Lokomotiv in 2020, replacing Yuri Semin. Under the guidance of a coach, the team won the Russian Cup, as well as the RPL silver and bronze medals.