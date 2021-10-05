Nuremberg coach Klaus commented on information about Lokomotiv’s interest

Head coach of Nuremberg Robert Klaus responded to information about interest from Lokomotiv.

“This is the first time I’ve heard about this,” Klaus Nordbayern is quoted as saying. The sports director of Nuremberg Dieter Hecking also said that he had no information about the Moscow club’s interest in Klaus.

Klaus is the candidate for the head of sports and development of the Ralph Rangnick Moscow club. Now the German specialist is the head coach at Nuremberg. Robert is well known to Rangnick from his joint work at RB Leipzig. Let us remind you that Lokomotiv’s current coach Marko Nikolic may be dismissed in the near future.

Earlier, the “Championship” reported that one of the candidates for the post of the new coach of the railway workers is the former coach of the Moscow “Spartak” Domenico Tedesco. Tedesco is a creature of Lokomotiv technical director Thomas Zorn. Later, a source close to the German specialist said that Tedesco would not go to Lokomotiv.

