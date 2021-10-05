Okko offered to show RPL with Channel One and Championship :: Football :: RBC Sport

Okko announced that key matches of the tour will be broadcast on federal channels, including REN TV and Channel One

Read us on News News

Photo: Okko (TASS)



Okko multimedia service, part of Sber’s ecosystem, is ready to broadcast matches of the Russian Premier League together with Channel One and REN TV (part of the National Media Group) and intends to offer competitive market value for media rights. This was reported to RBC Sport by the press service of Okko.

The company proposes to divide the content as follows: the key matches of the tour will be broadcast on the air of federal channels. Additionally, all games of each round in medium quality with intersound will be available for viewing for free on the Championship portal with a daily coverage of more than 2.2 million users.

Subscribers of “Okko Sport” will be able to watch all matches in high quality, with several soundtracks, comments from the editor of the service, the ability to simultaneously watch several games, etc. Analytical programs and live analytics will also be available to subscribers.

Applicants for the right to show Russian football will set a threshold of ₽4 billion



Oleg Manzha, general director of Okko Sport, said that together with Channel One, REN TV and Championship, the company will be able to increase the RPL audience several times. “Our technical capabilities and the expertise of world-class professionals allow us to provide uninterrupted quality broadcasts and create unique editorial content,” he said.

Okko Sport said that they are ready not only to offer a competitive price for media rights, but also to constantly invest in the product. “We are looking forward to receiving information about the start of the tender. I am sure this will be a positive signal for the market, and the result will improve the financial well-being of the clubs and ensure a higher level of football, ”added Manzha.

RBC Sport asked for comments to Channel One and REN TV.

Okko is a Russian multimedia service created in 2009. The company has been owned by Sber since 2020 after a deal with Rambler Group, when the bank acquired 100% of the company’s shares. Also, in the course of the deal, Sberu was given the most visited sports portal in Russia – Championship.