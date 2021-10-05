“On the ice, everyone knows me as a person who constantly struggles with circumstances and conquers himself. And at home I am very calm “, reports Evgenia Medvedeva – Figure skating

Two-time world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva spoke about life in a country house, as well as her attitude to sports and training.

– My family and I live outside the city, not very far from Moscow. I spend my time as passively as possible.

My friends also have a big house quite far from Moscow, where we sometimes go. It is very quiet there, it smells like a forest, a lot of all kinds of living creatures, the birds are singing. This is a good place to come and devote time to yourself: read a book, listen to music, put all gadgets aside and chat with friends. Spending time outside the city is the best vacation.

– How do you manage to find a balance between a sports career and a life for yourself?

– I realized that I need to stop, breathe a little fresh air, look around. You know, when I slowed down my rhythm of life, I began to feel alive, feel much better, new horizons immediately opened up for me.

And, oddly enough, I had more hours in the day: I found time to read books, to make cosmetic cleaning of my house, for walks, emotions, to show myself the world and what it is like to live life. But this does not mean at all that I had a bad life before.

– If there were 25 hours in a day, what would you spend the extra hour on?

– I like to be alone – for example, if I had an extra hour in the day, I would spend it on keeping my diary, listening to music and dancing in the room, or taking care of myself. But the mood is different, and otherwise I would choose to meet with my best friends.

– What is the difference between Evgenia Medvedev on the ice and Evgenia Medvedeva at home?

– I think everyone knows Evgenia Medvedeva on the ice as a person who constantly struggles with circumstances and conquers himself. And at home I am very calm, I like to sit in my room, wrap myself in a blanket in the literal sense – walking around the house wrapped in a blanket, in pajamas. I come home and become some kind of domestic creature.

– What is most important to you now in your sports career.

– For me now, the most important thing is when I go out on the ice – it doesn’t matter whether it’s a training session, a show or some kind of performance – the awareness of myself in the moment. Not to go to a training session or a performance and think about their consequences and results – I just want to enjoy what I do, because I love what I have devoted my life to, ”Medvedeva said.