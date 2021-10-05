One of the first Cardano DEXs, OccamX launches the first DEX demo. | Blockchain24

In a press release, OccamX, one of the first decentralized exchanges built for the Cardano ecosystem, announced the opening of its DEX demo.

OccamX DEX

OccamX DEX was created by the Occam.fi team and features DeFi adapted for the Cardano ecosystem and supported by multiple Cardano organizations as well as IOHK and EMURGO through cFund.

OccamX aims to be the leading DEX solution for Cardano Native Tokens (CNT).

Demo OccamX DEX

The OccamX DEX demo will allow users to see and test two simultaneous swaps in a single transaction in the Cardano ecosystem.

Concurrency is an issue that affects UTXO based accounting models, leading to technical errors for concurrent transactions performed using smart contracts.

In a press release, Occam.fi Product Manager Max Mironov says:

“We are immensely proud to have reached this milestone for OccamX, one of the first DEX platforms to be used on the Cardano mainnet. While our current solution introduces some centralized elements, we are rapidly adopting new and fully decentralized concurrency solutions and expect OccamX to be a powerful DEX with a seamless user experience. Liquidity and swaps for Cardano tokens are here. “

According to the press release, OccamX’s own token will be called OCX and is to be obtained by contributing to the Occam.fi ecosystem.

Earned OCX tokens will be distributed through Yoroi, Daedalus and ADAlite among other wallets that support ADA staking.