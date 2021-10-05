Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Harry and Meghan Markle nominated for an Emmy

Ekaterina KOVALENKO 13 July 22:42

Photo: REUTERS.

Oprah Winfrey’s Dukes of Sussex interview is shortlisted for 73 Television Emmy Awards. The interview fell into the category of “outstanding documentary or special issue”. Oprah will wrestle with television talk shows such as “My Next Guest Needs No Introductions with David Letterman”, “Stanley Tucci: In Search of Italy”, United Shades Of America with Camau Bell, the Vice documentary series. This was reported on Emmy website …

The scandalous interview aired on the American television channel CBS on March 7. Meghan and Harry told Oprah Winfrey about life at Buckingham Palace, racism, and also stated that the Duchess of Sussex was thinking of committing suicide. In response, Meghan Markle’s father said that he did not consider the royal family to be racists. Prince William told reporters that he has “a completely non-racist family.”

Meghan Markle also said in an interview that because of royal rules, her passport and driver’s license were taken away from her. They were not returned until she left the royal family and moved to California.

The Emmy has been called the television equivalent of Oscars, Grammy Awards and Tony. The Emmy Awards were set for September 19. The ceremony will be held in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater.

