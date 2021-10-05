Orlando Bloom saved Katy Perry from public embarrassment. Details!





Legion-Media

Keti Perry and Orlando Bloom











Katy Perry interrupted her performance and turned to her lover for help. Orlando Bloom rushed to the stage to save the bride from public embarrassment.

The 36-year-old singer summoned her star fiancé to the stage of the Power of Women awards of the American newspaper Variety, announcing that the corset of her fluffy lilac dress is too tight, and this inconvenience interferes with Katie’s performance. The artist stopped the musicians and said into the microphone: “Orlando, you can unbutton my corset, it’s a little tight. I cannot sing. “

To the cheers of the audience, Bloom took the stage to fulfill the request of his beloved. The 44-year-old actor fiddled with the zipper for a long time, the guests of the event held their breath in anticipation of the result. “Lower it all the way. I have a belt there. To the very bottom, ”the star guided the process.

When, finally, Orlando coped with his task, Katie said, addressing the audience: “Great! I almost suffocated. ” When the actor returned to his place in the auditorium, the performer exclaimed: “My hero!”

Orlando Bloom accompanied Katy Perry to the event that evening, where the artist received an award for her charitable work in the framework of the Firework Foundation. In his Instagram account, the actor showered compliments on his fiancée.

“I was honored to accompany my strong woman last night. I am so proud of you and your huge heart, which protects everyone around you, ”wrote Bloom in love.

Recall that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been happy together since the beginning of 2016. On Valentine’s Day 2019, Orlando proposed to Katie with a vintage ring with a large pink stone, and of course she said yes. In August 2020, the couple had a daughter, Daisy Dove. In March of this year, there was a rumor in the media that Perry and Bloom were secretly married.