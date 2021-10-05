photo, video, latest news, details, 2021, show business, stars, celebrities, style, fashion, beauty, image, clothes, outfit, life, instagram, singer :: Show business :: Days.ru

The American singer overshot her choice of clothing. Rihanna bared her full thighs.

The famous singer and businesswoman Rihanna stunned the people with an inappropriate look. The star brunette came on a date with rapper ASAP Rocky at a restaurant in provocative shorts that more closely resemble panties. The curvy pop diva and her lover were filmed on the streets of Miami after they left the establishment. The Daily Mail tabloid published pictures of the couple walking.

Judging by the footage, Rihanna’s partner was worried and tried to take the chosen one away from the paparazzi as soon as possible. His appearance did not match the image of the singer. The man was wearing a casual tracksuit while his companion sported a flame-print blouse and denim-like shorts. Rihanna walked on the asphalt in open heeled sandals, showing lush naked thighs.

Netizens appreciated the style of the pop diva and decided that she needed to choose more modest clothes. “If you see a woman walking like that in London, you’ll think – cheap rubbish”, “These are not hot shorts, but underwear!”, “Our generation is really crazy. How do you go out to people in such an outfit? Dress this way for your partner for a home dinner, and not in a public place “,” Looks like she forgot to wear a skirt, “- said the commentators of the publication.

