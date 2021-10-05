Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence seen walking in New York

After the official announcement of pregnancy, 31-year-old Jennifer Lawrence no longer needs to hide her rounded belly, so she appears quite actively in public. Yesterday, the paparazzi once again spotted the actress in Manhattan.





Pregnant Jennifer was walking around the city after another workout. After visiting the auditorium, Lawrence was clearly in a good mood: she listened to music, smiled a lot and at some point even greeted the reporters with a wave of her hand. The actress left the hall in a sporty black top, leggings and flip flops, and the only glamorous detail in her image was a small Dior bag on the shoulder.

Last weekend, Jennifer Lawrence, along with colleague Amy Schumer, also took part in a protest march in New York in support of women’s rights to a safe termination of pregnancy. On her Instagram, Amy posted a photo with Jen taken at the rally.

The action took place in fifty US states, and the reason for it was a recently passed law in Texas, according to which it is forbidden to carry out abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, even in the case of rape or incest. The Hunger Games star could not remain indifferent and came to the rally with a propaganda poster about the importance of giving women the right to abortion.

Women cannot be free if they are not in control of their body,

– read the inscription on the poster Lawrence.

We will remind, about the imminent replenishment in the family of Jennifer Lawrence and her 37-year-old husband Cook Maroney became known in early September. The actress and the New York gallery owner started dating in 2018, and already in 2019 they played a magnificent wedding. Previously, Jennifer has repeatedly stated her desire to become a mother. For both Lawrence and Maroni, this child will be the first.

