Princess Diana from “Twilight”: Kristen Stewart confesses how high-profile role changed her life

Back this summer, it became known that Kristen Stewart will star in the drama film “Spencer”, playing Princess Diana. Our readers already know that the film premiered on September 3 at the Venice Film Festival. In the opening credits, the director warns the audience that this is “a fairy tale based on a real tragedy.”

However, Kristen Stewart herself managed to give many interviews before and after the premiere. For our readers, we found a vivid commentary from the actress on how she managed to get used to the role.

This became known thanks to a new interview with Kristen for one of the Italian TV channels.

Kristen Stewart as Lady Dee, screenshot: Instagram

“I was so open to this man then. You know, the film covers the events of only three days and these are not the best three days of her life. Diana’s life was saturated with the highest ups and the lowest downs, and at that time she was about to make a rather radical decision – to leave the family. You actually have to guess. Even if you heard her personally say that things got really, really bad. But ironically playing this role brought my body more pleasure than it ever played a character. so free and so alive, “- said about the role of Kristen.

As a reminder to our readers, “Spencer” will take viewers back to the early 90s and tell about three days in the life of Diana, which she spent at the royal estate of the Windsor dynasty in Norfolk during the Christmas holidays.

The main theme of the picture was Diana’s relationship with her husband Prince Charles, as well as sons William and Harry. According to Larrain, he will try to figure out what exactly led Diana to divorce Charles.

