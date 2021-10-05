Pryadkin is ready to leave the post of head of the RPL. He discussed retirement with the clubs

President of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Sergei Pryadkin is ready to leave the post of his own free will. He has already discussed a possible resignation with the leaders of the championship teams. This was reported by RBC Sport with reference to a source in the league’s leadership and interlocutors from the clubs. The information is confirmed by RIA Novosti with reference to two leaders of the clubs.
“Pryadkin does not intend to make a public scandal with the clubs and wants to resolve the issue peacefully. Therefore, he is considering leaving the post of head of the league of his own free will, ”a source in the RPL leadership quotes RBC-Sport. The issue of Pryadkin’s resignation will be discussed at a meeting of RPL clubs on October 5, at the same time the teams will analyze who can take the place of the league president.
The interlocutors of RBC Sport note that in the event of Pryadkin’s resignation, there are two options for the development of events. According to the first scenario, Pryadkin and RPL executive director Sergei Cheban leave of their own accord and a person is appointed for three months who will act as head of the league. The second scenario assumes that Pryadkin announces his resignation, after which he remains acting for three months to hold a tender for the rights to broadcast the RPL and to reform the championship.
On September 29, the publication “RB Sport” reported about the possible resignation of Pryadkin. According to media reports, the clubs are unhappy with the fact that the head of the RPL “often withdrew himself when solving important and operational issues.” The most likely candidate for the post of the new president of the league is the head of the RPL referee committee, Ashot Khachaturyants. According to the portal Metaratings, the post of president of the league may be taken by the former general director of Zenit Maxim Mitrofanov.
Pryadkin has been heading the RPL since November 2007. In 2020, he was once again re-elected to this position. His term of office expires in 2025. The functionary is also a member of the Board of Directors of the European Association of Professional Football Leagues, a member of the Professional Football Strategic Council of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), a member of the UEFA Player Status and Agency Committee.