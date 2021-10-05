Pryadkin is ready to leave the post of head of the RPL. He discussed retirement with the clubs

On September 29, the publication “RB Sport” reported about the possible resignation of Pryadkin. According to media reports, the clubs are unhappy with the fact that the head of the RPL “often withdrew himself when solving important and operational issues.” The most likely candidate for the post of the new president of the league is the head of the RPL referee committee, Ashot Khachaturyants. According to the portal Metaratings, the post of president of the league may be taken by the former general director of Zenit Maxim Mitrofanov.