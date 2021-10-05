Pryadkin left. The league will receive $ 100 million from Match TV. Details of the meeting of RPL clubs – 10/05/2021

A source: Sport-Express

In the RPL office, the general meeting of the clubs ended, at which Sergei Pryadkin left the post of president of the league. Ashot Khachaturyants was appointed acting. After the meeting, he spoke about the potential overlapping of posts in the RPL and the judging committee of the RFU, and also explained the situation with television rights to show Premier League matches.

– Tell us how you were appointed acting president of the league?

– All 16 clubs expressed their confidence in me and voted for me to serve as president of the Premier League. Sergei Gennadievich himself resigned. There was no mistrust.

– Why did he make this decision?

– I was not at this part of the meeting.

– Will you now combine two positions?

– For me, this was one of the most important questions that I posed to my colleagues. Now it is being legally checked whether it is possible to combine. All the reforms that have been launched will be completed.

– Have the prices of media rights on the RPL increased?

– Have grown significantly. The head of the working group who negotiated will give a comment. There will be no tender.

– Is it correct?

– This question will be answered by the head of the group who conducted the negotiations. The competition as such was not announced, its conditions were not determined. Match TV has significantly improved the offer, agreed on the basic conditions. I think this is correct.

– Why did the clubs refuse other, possibly more lucrative offers from potential copyright holders? Was there any administrative pressure on the clubs?

– Can you imagine a situation of administrative pressure on all 16 clubs? I can not imagine.

– You said that some changes are planned in the RPL. What are these changes? Are the reforms proposed by Hypercube possible, or was it not an issue today?

– As a person who came from business, I understand that the biggest mistake is to make decisions without having enough information. Perhaps I will come out with a proposal to improve the structure of the championship. After a detailed study, I will come out with a specific roadmap to the clubs.

CSKA General Director Roman Babaev confirmed: Pryadkin himself announced that he was leaving the RPL. And he announced the financial benefits of the new contract with Match TV.

– How was the decision to resign Sergei Pryadkin made?

– Sergei Gennadievich left voluntarily. He has been president since 2008. Circumstances, certain requirements change. A year ago, the situation was different. Only today it became known that he was leaving his post. We are glad that Ashot Rafailovich has agreed to lead the league for now.

– Have you considered other candidates?

– It is incorrect to talk about it now.

– Do the clubs want Khachaturyants to be president in the future?

– Naturally. The presidential elections will take place on November 22.

– Why was such a decision on media rights made?

– We ordered a Nielson analysis. The maximum and minimum thresholds for the price of media rights have been determined. We have exceeded the maximum expected amount of rights. Taking into account the long-term partnership with Match TV, we considered it correct and unanimous to accept the proposal of the GPM. The goal that was set was completed before the competition. RPL will receive $ 100 million per season under a contract with Match TV. Accordingly, more than $ 400 million under a new four-year contract. We haven’t been idle for a month. And they considered it right, in simple terms, to get a tit in your hands. It is important for us to provide high quality broadcasts for the fans. The conditions of the advertising time were also important. We went to meet. The question is closed. Let me stress that the decision was taken unanimously.