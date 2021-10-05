PSG striker Kilian Mbappé is ready to leave the French national team if the national team is happier without him

PSG and France striker Kilian Mbappé spoke about his attitude to criticism after Euro 2020.

“I never took a single euro to play for the French national team and I will always play for the national team for free. And above all, I never wanted to create problems. But the moment came when I felt that I was starting to become a problem. And other people began to feel the same. They said that my ego was the reason for the defeat of the national team. That I demanded too much, and without me the team could have won.

The most important thing is the French team. If the French national team is happier without me, I’m ready to leave. I met with the President of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Greux, we talked about it. I expressed my dissatisfaction with him that I was insulted and called a “monkey” for an unfulfilled penalty in the game with Switzerland. At the same time, I do not ask for compassion for a mistake. An unscored penalty is just my mistake, the lowest point of my career.

Yes, I could get more support. But I would never demand this, it is not the same thing. It is impossible to look at things impartially: in the heat, everyone is very disappointed with the departure. But what was especially shocking was the fact that I was called “monkey” because of the penalty. But it’s over, it’s over now. I really love the French national team, “- quoted by Mbappe Goal with reference to L’Equipe.

The French national team left Euro 2020 at the stage of 1/8 finals, losing to Switzerland in a penalty shootout.

The decisive blow was not converted by Kilian Mbappé – it was parried by the Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

