QNB partners with Ripple for cross-border payments | Blockchain24

Qatar National Bank (QNB) is launching a money transfer service in partnership with Ripple to improve cross-border payments by reducing transaction delays.

RippleNet to expand remittance corridors

QNB is the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa. Its latest global strategy to implement RippleNet technology will be piloted at QNB Finansbank in Turkey. Soon thereafter, the group will expand to other vital remittance corridors. The partnership will enable QNB to rapidly expand its money transfer service to many countries and improve customer service.

Speaking of the partnership, Heba al-Tamimi, GM, Group Retail Banking at QNB, said:

“QNB is always innovating to provide its customers with the best possible service, and this partnership is yet another FinTech initiative to expand the product offering to our customers.”

Why Ripple?

As digital currency transactions become more and more prevalent, many leading financial institutions are discovering the power of blockchain technology to provide higher customer service value. Ripple is positioning itself as one of the most forward-thinking blockchain-based payment systems, helping financial institutions and central banks achieve their unique cross-border payment goals with a focus on sustainability.

Navin Gupta, Managing Director (South Asia and MENA) of Ripple, stated:

“We are delighted to be a strategic partner of QNB, bringing together innovation in banking and financial technology to improve the cross-border payment experience and ultimately expand the QNB money transfer service on RippleNet to other markets.”

At the moment, Ripple provides its corporate solutions to several national and international banks. More recently, the blockchain solutions company merged with Bhutan’s central bank, the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA). As a result of the partnership, the RMA will be able to access the CBDC ledger network for full interoperability of calculations.

A Year of International Payments Opportunities

Recently, the central banks of Singapore (Monetary Authority of Singapore) and Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia) announced that they will have real-time cross-border payment functions from the first quarter of 2022. In addition, the central bank of Cambodia and the Maybank of Malaysia also partnered with digital cross-border payments through banks’ e-wallets – Bakong and the MAE app.

Ripple has also partnered with Malaysian authorities to bring the RippleNet network to Malaysian mobile wallet provider Mobile Money and bKash, a mobile financial services provider in Bangladesh.