RBC: Okko is ready to broadcast all matches of the Russian championship for free

The Okko online service, part of the Sberbank ecosystem, is ready to broadcast all matches of the Russian Premier League (RPL) on the Championship portal for free. This was reported by RBC Sport with reference to the Okko press service. In addition, the online service is ready to broadcast matches of the Russian championship together with Channel One and REN TV.
Okko offers to broadcast key meetings on the air of TV channels, and on the Championship website to show all games in medium quality and with intersound. Okko Sport subscribers will be able to watch all tour meetings in high quality and with multiple audio tracks. The games will be available both live and recorded. Also, Okko will be able to watch several matches at the same time. The online service promises to produce analytical programs.
According to Oleg Manzhi, General Director of Okko Sport, the cooperation of Channel One, REN TV and Championship will expand the RPL audience. Manzha added that Okko is ready to offer a competitive amount within the tender for showing RPL matches. Also, the service representative promised, in case of victory, to constantly develop the product in the future.
Earlier, RBC-Sport named the criteria for the tender. The pre-qualification selection of applicants for the screening of matches began on October 1. The results of the competition must be announced by November 7. It is expected that, in addition to Okko, the Match TV channel, Yandex and Start online services will take part in the tender. Under the current four-year contract, signed in 2018, Match TV pays the RPL 1.7 billion rubles a year. The agreement expires at the end of the 2021/22 season.
The Okko online service was created in 2009. In 2020, Sberbank bought 100% of the Rambler Group shares, which belonged to Okko. Also, as part of the deal, Sberbank became the owner of the Championship, the most visited sports portal in Russia (daily coverage of more than 2.2 million users).