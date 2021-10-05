https://rsport.ria.ru/20211005/futbol-1753124577.html

RBC: Okko offered to broadcast all RPL matches for free

2021-10-05

RBC: Okko offered to broadcast all RPL matches for free

MOSCOW, October 5 – RIA Novosti. Representatives of the Okko online platform came up with an initiative to broadcast all the matches of the Russian Premier League (RPL) in the public domain on the Championship portal. This was reported by RBC with reference to the statement of the company’s press service. According to the source, Okko is ready to show RPL games together with Channel One and REN TV. The service offers to broadcast the main matches of the tour on federal channels, all the games of the weekend in medium quality and with intersound (without commentators) – on the Championship portal and in high quality with comments and analytical broadcasts – by paid subscription in Okko. Previously, RBC reported, that the TV rights for the next cycle (from the season 2022/23 to 2025/26) will be realized as a result of a tender, which will take place no later than October 11. Match TV, Yandex, Start and Okko should take part in it. Later on Tuesday, a general meeting of RPL clubs will take place, at which the principles of the tender are expected to be discussed.

