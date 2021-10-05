Reese Witherspoon on the set of a new film in New York

Actress Reese Witherspoon was captured by photographers on the set of the new film “Your Place or Mine” on the streets of Brooklyn, New York.

Ashton Kutcher will play alongside Reese Witherspoon in the Netflix rom-com. The film is based on an original script by Aline Brosh McKenna, best known for The Devil Wears Prada, who is also making her directorial debut in this project.

This is a story about two good friends who live on opposite coasts, change houses for a week and see how their whole life changes.

Reese was captured by the paparazzi during filming. The audience saw the actress in several looks: a flowered blouse, wide jeans, a blue jacket and brown platform sandals, as she carries a large suitcase on the cobblestones, holding an umbrella in her hands.

Reese Witherspoon / Getty Images

On a walk in the city, the actress was photographed in a dark shirt with a small print, a knee-length coral skirt with a belt at the waist, a denim jacket and brown platform sandals and steady heels. Reese had a heavy brown bag on her shoulder.

Reese Witherspoon / Getty Images

In a similar blouse, denim skirt and khaki shirt thrown over the top, the star was captured during the filming of another episode. With a backpack over her shoulders, the actress walked down the street, smiling at passers-by.

Reese Witherspoon / Getty Images

We will remind, recently released the second season of the series “Morning Show 2”, in which Reese Witherspoon played the journalist Bradley Jackson. Together with Jennifer Aniston (played by Alex Levy), she becomes the host of The Morning Show. In the first season, the popular morning television show plunges into chaos after co-host Mitch Kessler is fired over sexual harassment charges.

Jennifer Aniston on the set of The Morning Show / Getty Images

