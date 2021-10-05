Reese Witherspoon stars with Ashton Kutcher in new romantic comedy

Filming for the new Netflix movie Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, kicked off on October 4 in New York.

“Back to my romcom roots! Let’s do it!” – wrote the 45-year-old actress on Instagram after arriving on the set.

Recall that Reese Witherspoon became famous for the romantic comedies Legally Blonde, Stylish Thing and Between Heaven and Earth.

“Legally Blonde” – 20 years old: it became known that the film had an alternative endingInstead of a new dream man, the main character could stay paired with a girl.

In the new film, she and Kutcher will play the best friends who change each other’s lives. The woman decides to fulfill her old dream, while the man looks after his teenage son at this time.

We add that in the near future Witherspoon is going to return to his cult role in the movie “Legally Blonde – 3”.

