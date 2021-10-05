Reese Witherspoon stars with Ashton Kutcher in new romantic comedy

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
23

The famous blonde “returns to her roots.”

Shooting Started for New Rom-Com with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star in the same film. Photo: globallookpress.com

Filming for the new Netflix movie Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, kicked off on October 4 in New York.

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon on the set of Your place or mine in New York on October 4, 2021. Photo: globallookpress.com

“Back to my romcom roots! Let’s do it!” – wrote the 45-year-old actress on Instagram after arriving on the set.

Recall that Reese Witherspoon became famous for the romantic comedies Legally Blonde, Stylish Thing and Between Heaven and Earth.

In the new film, she and Kutcher will play the best friends who change each other’s lives. The woman decides to fulfill her old dream, while the man looks after his teenage son at this time.

We add that in the near future Witherspoon is going to return to his cult role in the movie “Legally Blonde – 3”.

See also:

There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here