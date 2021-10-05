Results of the day: Whims and tears

Minnesota Wild – Colorado Avalanche – 3: 1

Kirill Kaprizov played his first preseason match and showed that the summer was not in vain for him, and the protracted contract negotiations did not affect his skills. The striker, who has signed a five-year, $ 45 million contract with Wild, scored the winning goal and assisted two other goals.

Tweet from @mnwild: CAPS LOCK with Captain Spurg 🚨 pic.twitter.com/OGj9MovLh8

In the first minute of the second period, Whims played a beautiful combination that ended with a goal by Jared Spurgeon. And in the last minute he scored himself, making the score 2: 0.

Tweet from @mnwild: Zuccy 👉 Kirill = 🚨 pic.twitter.com/9aZzUj5jQ0

In the fifth minute of the third period, Whims helped Yunas Brodin to score, who was sent to the throw by a pass from the board.

Tweet from @mnwild: Hey-o Brods! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/S5cCIIXqZA

For Wild, the win was their first in the preseason after two defeats. And “Colorado” was only enough for Alex Newhook’s goal. The Avalanche have also won only one victory in their three preseason games.

Whims played in a link with Mats Zuccarello and Yoel Eriksson Eck, and this bunch left the head coach Dean Evason happy. Defender Dmitry Kulikov also made a good impression on him, playing 16:46 and ending the meeting with a plus-1 usefulness.

Colorado had two Russians on the ice: strikers Mikhail Maltsev (14:22, 1 throw, 3 hits, 83% of face-offs won) and Artem Anisimov (12:43, 3 throws).

Philadelphia Flyers – Boston Bruins – 2: 1 OT

Ivan Provorov joined the attack and in the first minute of overtime, on a touchdown, ferried the puck into the goal after a pass by Travis Konecny, bringing the Flyers their second victory in a row after two defeats.

The Russian defender became the team leader in terms of playing time (23:05), played a lot in the majority and minority, scored three shots on goal and, overall, left a very pleasant impression.

Video: PHIL-BOS: Provorov decides the outcome of the match in OT

“Boston” opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the second period, when Jack Stadnik converted the majority. The Flyers bounced back 19 seconds before the second half-time, when Sean Couturier sold the extra.

Philadelphia goalkeeper Carter Hart made 24 saves. Boston goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman saved 34 shots.

New Jersey Devils – Washington Capitals – 4: 1

“New Jersey” converted two chances on the majority of four and won their fourth consecutive victory in the preseason (4-0-0). The Devils, which did not include Yegor Sharangovich, were scored by four different players, while goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood managed 15 of 16 shots in two periods.

Connor McMichael has scored the only goal Washington has yet to win in the preseason (0-3-1). Neither Evgeny Kuznetsov nor Alexander Ovechkin was in the “Capitals”, but Dmitry Orlov (24:46, minus-1, 2 shots, 1 hit) and Alexander Alekseev (19:02, 1 shot, 1 hit, 1 block shot). Vitek Vanechek played at the gates of Stolichnykh, making 22 saves.

“Washington” finish the meeting without defender Martin Fehervari, in the second period, injured his upper body.

Buffalo Sabers – Columbus Blue Jackets – 3: 5

A goal and two assists from Jakub Voracek helped Columbus win their third win in five preseason games. Voracek, traded from Philadelphia on July 24, scored his first goal for the Blue Jackets in the first period, converting a majority. Also, “Columbus” on goal and transfer is not due to Patrick Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Zach Verensky twice assisted partners.

The first 40 minutes of the Blue Jackets goal was defended by Yunas Corpisalo, who made 17 saves. In the third period, he was replaced by Daniil Tarasov, who conceded two goals with 10 shots.

Columbus striker Yegor Chinakhov spent 14:56 on the ice, made four shots on target, but was left without points. Defender Vladislav Gavrikov played 19:08 and finished the meeting with a minus-2 usefulness.

At Buffalo, Casey Mittelstadt scored a double, and Jeff Skinner made two assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen played the entire match at the goal, making 25 saves.

Edmonton Oilers – Calgary Flames – 4: 3

Edmonton were 3-0 down midway through the second period after Matthew Tkachuk (also made two assists), Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary. But then the “Oilers” played two goals before the second break with the efforts of Brendan Perlini and Jesse Pulyujarvi, and in the third, Connor McDavid (8:44) and Leon Dreiseitl (9:39) distinguished themselves in the majority with a difference of less than a minute.

Russian defender “Calgary” Nikita Zadorov lost a personal match with a score of 1: 2, spending 20:14 on the ice and using three power tricks.

Video: BABY CHICK: Johnson Deals with the Flying Puck

Detroit Red Wings 4-6 Chicago Blackhawks

Jonathan Toews scored three assists and helped Chicago win a second victory in four preseason games. Mackenzie Entwistle scored a double at Blackhawks. It was his goal in the 11th minute of the third period with a score of 4: 4 that became decisive. Tyler Johnson and Jake McCabe scored the first goal for the Blackhawks. Johnson was acquired from Tampa and McCabe signed a four-year contract on a free agent. Brandon Hagel also scored an assistant hat-trick for Chicago, Philip Kurashev scored one goal, and Marc-André Fleury saved 36 shots, including several extremely spectacular rescues.

“Detroit” scored all four goals in the majority, using four chances out of five. The Red Wings have scored and assisted Bobby Ryan, Moritz Seider, Robbie Fabbri and Lucas Raymond. Goalkeeper Thomas Griss made 28 saves.

For “Detroit” was played by striker Kirill Tyutyaev, who spent 7:32 on the ice and did not score with effective actions.

Video: BABY CHICK Fleury Handles Fabbri Throw

Ottawa Senators – Toronto Maple Leafs – 1: 3

Kirill Semenov’s two passes helped Toronto snatch victory from Ottawa. Michael Amadio scored the decisive goal with the score 1: 1 1:25 before the end of the third period, and the decisive attack was started by the Russian forward from his own zone. And a second before the final siren, Pierre Engval struck an empty net, and he was also assisted by Semenov, who spent 16:16 on the ice and played more than three minutes in the minority.

The score in the match in the third minute of the second period was opened by the same Engval, who converted the majority. Ottawa’s only goal was scored by Connor Brown. The entire meeting at the gate of the Maple Leafs was spent by Jack Campbell, reflecting 26 shots. The Senators’ gates were defended by Matt Murray, who made 24 saves.

Ottawa defender Artem Zub spent 19:55 on the court, including 3:47 in the minority. He scored with one blocked throw.

San Jose Sharks – Anaheim Ducks – 2: 3 B

Anaheim scored the first two goals of the match with Mason McTavish and Trevor Zegras, then let the Sharks level the score (Logan Couture converted a majority at the end of the second period and Tomas Hertle equalized five minutes before the end of the third). In overtime, no goals were scored, and the only bullet was scored by one of the main contenders for the Calder Trophy, Zegras.

One of the most active players of “San Jose” was the Russian forward Alexander Barabanov. He played 16:18, scored seven shots on target, but was unable to beat John Gibson in the third round of the shootout. The Anaheim goalkeeper saved 42 shots and all three shootouts.

The entire match at the Sharks goal was spent by James Rymer, who saved 23 shots.