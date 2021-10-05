Review of the film “Minamata” / Minamata

“Minamata” is a new drama starring Johnny Depp, and it is already heading into the movies. The film tells the story of a former war photographer who comes to Japan to expose the activities of a chemical plant that caused the terrible mercury poisoning.

genre drama

Director Andrew Levitas

Cast Johnny Depp (Eugene Smith), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mitsuo Yamazaki), Minami Hinase (Eileen), Bill Naiy (Robert Hayes), Jun Kunimura (Junichi Nojima), Tadanobu Asano (Tatsuo Matsumura), Re Kasekin (Kiyoshi) Milli), Lily Robinson (Diandra), Akiko Iwase (Masako Matsumura) and others.

Studios Metalwork Pictures, Head Gear Films, Infinitum Nihil

Year of issue 2020 (in Ukraine 2021)

Websites IMDb

First of all, the film introduces the viewer to a photographer named William Eugene Smith, at the beginning of the picture he is at the end of his career and personal life. Smith is bankrupt, writing a will for children who do not want to communicate with him. We see him in a rather vile state, not knowing why the hero is looking at old photographs and getting drunk in his loft to the sound of jazz.

Director Andrew Levitas, who does not have much experience in cinema, does not have time to submit a short backstory of the character, which in itself is quite interesting. The fact is that William Eugene Smith is a famous American photojournalist for Ziff-Davis Publishing and Life, who filmed events on the front lines. During World War II, William documented the moments that took place during the American offensive against Japan.

By photographing US Marines and Japanese prisoners of war, Smith began to show his own position, saying that his photographs opposed the greed, stupidity and intolerance that caused the war. His black and white shots show the horror of the living, surrounded by evidence of someone else’s death. In fact, William himself almost died, being wounded during the Battle of Okinawa, which temporarily interrupted his reporting.

War was not the only source of stories for William Eugene Smith. He shot social photo essays, observing the work of miners and doctors, and also photographed jazz musicians performing in Manhattan with special passion (from 1957 to 1965, William took 40 thousand film frames and recorded a lot of audio – these materials have now been turned into art project The Jazz Loft Project).

But back to the events of the film. We see the main character in 1971, when all the bright and exciting reports are over, and the memories of the horrors of the war remain in his head. He still works with the popular Life magazine, but the photographer is no longer taken seriously there. Smith eagerly indulges in despondency until he is approached by Eileen, a Japanese activist who asks William to return to Japan to investigate the poisoning of the residents of the city of Minamata.

This set-up happens quite quickly, and the plot of the film moves to the Japanese coast, dotted with fishermen. There, the hero of Johnny Depp at first rather sluggishly and indifferently communicates with the locals, clicking neutral shots. Over time, the photojournalist sees more and more people with paralysis and seizures, he gradually delves into their situation and begins to take pictures that can expose the activities of a large chemical company that caused the disease.

Typically, famous actors draw attention to social or environmental issues by their presence in films. In Minamata, as strange as it may sound, Johnny Depp really attracts the audience at first, but as the plot progresses, it does not help to feel the feelings of the real tragedy at all. One gets the impression that the actor is simply close in spirit to another role, where he portrays a person with alcohol addiction tired of life (not so long ago, Depp already played such a character in the drama The Professor).

It is good that according to the script of the film, the character of William Eugene Smith is a guide to the inhabitants of Minamata – they arouse more interest with their actions and words than a tired American photographer. Japanese activists are fighting a cold-blooded factory owner who sees the victims as only minor sacrifices for the greater good. To refute this point of view, the filmmakers show ordinary families in which parents are in awe of caring for children born with pathologies.

At such moments, the director recreates real photographs of William Eugene Smith, taken during a trip to Japan. One such shot is of a mother bathing her daughter in a bathtub, showing the effects of Minamata disease (known as Tomoko Uemura in Her Bath).

Alas, along with such moments in the film, there are pompous dialogues between the photographer and the factory owner (as well as unnatural telephone conversations with the editor of Life), which take away the status of a worthwhile drama from the drama “Minamata”.