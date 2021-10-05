Reynolds and McElhenney threatened to sue Apple TV + for a joke in “Teda Lasso”

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have jokingly threatened to sue the Apple TV + show Ted Lasso for a joke that ridiculed their relationship with Welsh football club Wrexham, Deadline reported.

Reynolds (“Deadpool”) and McElhenney (“Wunderkinds”) bought the Wrexham Club in 2020, and in a new episode of Teda Lasso called “Rainbow”, Higgins, played by Jeremy Swift (“Oliver Twist”), sarcastically that “Can’t tell if it’s a raffle of buying a club.”

The actors published posts on Twitter in which they half-jokingly threatened Apple TV + and demanded compensation in the form of flour products.

“We noticed that in the last episode of Ted Lasso, our ownership of Wrexham was challenged by our beloved character Higgins,” the cast wrote. “While we are great about Jeremy Swift and are honored to be featured on this show, we insist that you refrain from joking about our involvement with the club, the fans and the entire Wrexham community.”

The cast demanded two large boxes of cookies from the creators of “Ted Lasso” to be sent to their club ahead of the new season this weekend “to avoid further litigation.”

Earlier this year, FX commissioned a new series called Welcome to Wrexham, about actors buying a small soccer team. The plot is this: in 2020, two actors decided to buy a football team in the hope of realizing the story of turning a losers club into a team you want to root for. The only problem is that the actors have never played professional football and have nothing to do with leading a sports team, but they have a lot of genuine zeal.

Ted Lasso is an Apple TV + comedy series released in 2020. According to the plot, Ted Lasso, the head coach of the Kansas college team, is hired as the head coach of a regular English football club in the hope that he will ruin everything and the club can be closed, but something goes wrong. For his role as coach, actor Jason Sudeikis (“We are the Millers”) was awarded the Golden Globe.

At the moment, the second season is being broadcast, the next episode, called “Signal”, will be shown on August 27. The streaming platform Apple TV + has already renewed the show for a third season.